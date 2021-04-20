Oppo A74 5G with triple rear cameras launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A74 5G is now available in India.

Oppo India on Tuesday announced the launch of the Oppo A74 5G smartphone. It is the company’s first 5G smartphone priced under Rs. 20,000. Apart from 5G, the handset also offers a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup and much more. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s specifications.

Oppo A74 5G specifications

Oppo A74 5G sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Oppo A74 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A74 5G price in India, availability

Oppo A74 5G has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. The smartphone will be available in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colour options. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon and mainland retail outlets from April 26.

As part of the launch offers, the Oppo A74 5G buyers will be eligible to get a 10 per cent instant bank discount on select bank credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card transactions made via Amazon. Besides, the company will also be offering bundles with the purchase of Oppo A74 5G where customers will get the Oppo Enco W11 at a reduced price of Rs. 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs. 2,499, and the Oppo W31 for Rs. 2,499.