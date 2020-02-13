Microsoft brings GitHub to India with new 'GitHub India' subsidiary

GitHub now in India

Microsoft-owned software development platform GitHub Inc. on Wednesday announced the opening of its subsidiary, GitHub India Private Limited. The India subsidiary is expected to help the company better serve the developer community and GitHub's enterprise customers in the country. India is home to GitHub's third-largest community of developers, growing 22 per cent over the past year, adding to an already significant base.

"As the third-largest group of active developers on GitHub, Indian developers are truly building the future of software. Over the past year, the number of public repositories in India has grown 75 per cent, demonstrating a sharp increase in collaboration across the Indian developer community," Erica Brescia, Chief Operating Officer, GitHub, said in a statement.

"In building out a local team in India, our goal is to create stronger relationships with developers and support open source development across developers, maintainers, and enterprises," Brescia said.

GitHub said its growth strategy in the country will be spearheaded by Maneesh Sharma, General Manager of GitHub India.

The San Francisco, California-headquartered GitHub said it will build over the next few months a team across all functions - including community, engineering, sales, support, marketing and services - to enable customers to adopt DevOps best practices at scale and collaborate with over 40 million developers across more than 100 million projects.

Along with support for a thriving open source community in India, GitHub is also working with organisations across industries to help them deliver winning customer experiences using a modern software supply chain and industry best-practices.

A growing number of companies in India, including Swiggy and ArisGlobal are collaborating and building the software that powers their businesses on GitHub Enterprise.

GitHub is also expanding its channel partner programme to support GitHub Enterprise customers in running their software development operations effectively, and enable them to achieve their digital transformation ambitions.

India is also home to one of the largest communities of student developers in the world.

