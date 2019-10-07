Online bonanza set to continue as Flipkart and Amazon announce next round of their festive sale

Amazon and Flipkart are back with fresh sales

If in case you missed the biggest online sale season or you wanted to shop more, then its you have another chance to buy all the stuff you wanted to get. Just when we thought we were done shopping and the sale season was over, Flipkart and Amazon are back with their next round of festive sales offering exciting offers and deals on a wide range of products. While Amazon is bringing its Celebration Sale of the Great Indian Festival Sale from 13th -17th October, Flipkart will host its Big Diwali Sale from 12th-16th October.

Amazon's Celebration Sale

This Great Indian Festival Celebration sale on Amazon will be back with exciting deals and offers on its product range especially on mobile and electronics section. Amazon has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer an extra 10 percent discount plus bonus offers on purchases made through the bank's card in addition Amazon is also offering exciting exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. Amazon said it will be coming with up to 40 percent discount on the latest smartphones and will offer up to 60 percent off on electronics and home appliances. The sale starts from October 13 midnight and will be on active until 11:59 PM on October 17. Amazon will offer early access and exciting offers to its Prime members. Amazon claimed that it received orders from 99.4 percent of pin codes in India during the Great Indian Festive sale.

Flipkart Diwali Sale

Flipkart will also follow up its Big Billion Days sale with its new Big Diwali Sale. The sale is expected to offer exciting deals and offers on its range. On its website, Flipkart has listed buyback guarantee and complete mobile protection on the mobile phone purchased during the sale season. Flipkart is offering 75 percent off on electronics and appliance besides exciting offers on its range. Flipkart has teamed with SBI to offer an additional 10 percent off on purchase through SBI debit and credit card. Users will also be given easy payment options with No-Cost EMI and Flipkart Pay Later Options. Flipkart's Diwali Sale starts from 12 October till 16th offer, Flipkart Plus will get early access starting from 8 PM on 11th October.

Both the E-commerce giants are looking to claim the numero uno position in the e-commerce space in the country. Amazon and Flipkart claimed that they received the highest sale during their sale period that ended on Friday. This competition between the two giants has resulted in lower prices and exciting offers for the customers.