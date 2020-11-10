OnePlus Watch to come in a Cyberpunk 2077 special edition; To launch alongside OnePlus 9

Image Source : GSMARENA OnePlus Watch straps

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 special edition and now the company is reportedly planning to launch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition of the smartwatch soon.

The wrist straps of the alleged OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition have been leaked online. The watch straps show the OnePlus name and Cyberpunk logo engraved on the strap. The image also shows the strap featuring a matte black finish, reports GSMArena.

Recently, OnePlus teased the arrival of a smartwatch in India, hinting that it may arrive soon. However, ever since that teaser, OnePlus has remained quiet about its smartwatch launch plans.

The OnePlus Watch may likely make its debut alongside the OnePlus 9. However, there is no official word regarding the launch of the smartwatch yet.

The watch may run Google's Wear OS and feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals oriented exercise tracking and more.

OnePlus has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for this limited-edition devices. Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game that is scheduled to launch on December 10.

