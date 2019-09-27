Friday, September 27, 2019
     
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launched in India, available from September 28

OnePlus TV with 4K QLED display in India starting at Rs 69,900. OnePlus 7T to cost Rs 37,999 for its base 6GB+128GB variant

India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2019 12:30 IST
After a long wait, OnePlus on Thursday launched its OnePlus TV in the Indian market, ahead of its global launch on October 10. The Android TV from OnePlus comes in two variants both of which sport a 4K QLED display. The base OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will cost Rs 99,900. The latest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, the OnePlus 7T was also unveiled at the launch event coming at price Rs 37,999 for its base 6GB+128GB storage variant.

"The OnePlus 7T is a combination of style and substance, with industry-leading technology including the super smooth 90 Hz display, and new triple-camera set-up, and unmatched user experience," said Lau.

It is the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10, Google's latest version of Android.

OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus processor and houses UFS 3.0 storage for faster file transfers and offers ample room for storing additional files, photos, music, and videos.

The device has powerful dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. It has a new fast-charge technology called "Warp Charge 30T" that claims to fill up the phone within one hour, 23 percent quicker than Warp Charge 30.

The bespoke OxygenOS is the backbone of the fast and smooth experience the OnePlus 7T delivers.

With a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, content viewed on the OnePlus 7T can be more vivid even under direct sunlight, claimed the company.

The OnePlus 7T features 48MP Sony IMX586, a half-inch large image sensor with a 7P lens, a large aperture of f/1.6 and OIS (optical image stabilization).

"Among the various camera modes, the new Macro Mode featured on the OnePlus 7T encourages users to get up close to a focus distance of 2.5cm and discover the details that often go unnoticed," said the company.

The devices will be available for purchase from September 28.

(With IANS inputs)

