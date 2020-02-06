OnePlus TV will soon start supporting Spotify, JioSaavn, MX Player and more

OnePlus TV to soon get support for Spotify, JioSaavn and more.

OnePlus has started rolling out an OTA update for the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and 55 Q1 Pro. The update brings support for popular AndroidTV apps including Spotify, JioSaavn, MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe and Alt Balaji. The new lineup of TVs was launched back in September alongside the OnePlus 7T smartphone.

While the update is majorly focused around the support for the aforementioned applications, it also brings some other important changes. The OTA update finally adds Bluetooth connectivity support for earphones, which means users will be able to pair Bluetooth earphones like the OnePlus Bullets with TV and watch content without disturbing others.

Apart from that, the OTA update also brings support for OnePlus Connect. The feature will now allow OnePlus smartphone users to share their mobile data with their OnePlus TV by providing hotspot.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “We at OnePlus strive to make the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. The new update brings a lot of viewing and listening content to the OnePlus TV. Our approach has always been a community-first approach and we are happy to bring premium content partners on to the OnePlus TV.”

The OTA update also offers new streamlined PQ mode options along with an added colour gamut conversion. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and 55 Q1 Pro now also get an option to turn off MEMC in Dolby mode. Additionally, the company has added both embedded and external subtitles support in the local media player.

As the company has now added more content partners, OnePlus is also offering a complimentary three-month subscription to JioSaavn. The company claims that the new TVs will come with these changes out of the box.