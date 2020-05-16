OnePlus truly wireless earphones might launch in July: Here's what to expect

Image Source : TWITTER / MAX J. OnePlus might soon launch truly wireless earphones.

After Xiaomi and Realme, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch its own pair of truly wireless earphones. The company already has neckband style wireless earphones in its portfolio. But with the rising trend of TWS earphones, OnePlus is now going to work on capturing its share in the market.

OnePlus truly wireless earphones are expected to compete directly against Apple Airpods. According to the tipster Max J., the truly wireless earphones are expected to launch in the month of July. This could mean that the company will unveil them alongside the much-awaited OnePlus Z.

The tipster has also shared an image of the upcoming earbuds suggesting the design would look similar to that of the Apple AirPods.

As for the official details, OnePlus has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming product. The company has not even started posting teasers of the TWS earphones on their social media channels yet.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus truly wireless earphones are expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Z. The smartphone is expected to be a toned-down version of the OnePlus 8 and is expected to cost below the Rs. 30,000 mark. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It is said to feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, a triple camera setup and more.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage