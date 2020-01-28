OnePlus will work on these videography features in 2020: Video editing tools, social media mode and more

OnePlus smartphones will also have improves exposure, autofocus

OnePlus has a forum wherein it takes feedback from people and tries to implement the same in its smartphones for better user experience, showing its dedication for one. A similar session took place during its NY OEF event and the Chinese company welcomed feedback from videographers. Now, OnePlus has replied to the same, throwing light on the future video features in OnePlus smartphones.

Future videography features on OnePlus phones

The post on the OnePlus forum lists down the videography improvements requested and what OnePlus has to say about it. As a reminder, while OnePlus pays heed to most of the requests, it won’t include some in the OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus will enable exposure, colour, and white balance accuracy in all OnePlus smartphones. The company is said to improve the autofocus feature by upgrading both its hardware and software in 2020.

OnePlus smartphones will also see skin tone improvements in 2020 via software updates, along with sharpness enhancements. OnePlus will introduce super stabilisation in 4K in some of the future OnePlus smartphones.

Additional videography features include the de-flickering of light, improvements in panning shots stabilisation and smoothness, faster shutter speeds via future updates, support for 1080p and 4K in all camera sensors, optimisation of 4K record length, and even single-hand usage to reach all the camera features in the top bar.

OnePlus will also update its Gallery app with added video tools, time-lapse improvements, improved video quality, night mode in videos, and a possible social media mode much like in Samsung phones.

OnePlus will add the video features this year to existing as well new OnePlus smartphones and we look forward to the same.

