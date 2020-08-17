OnePlus Red Cable Day now live: Know what exclusive offers are available for first Red Cable Day today

Image Source : ONEPLUS FORUM OnePlus Red Cable Day

OnePlus, last year, introduced the Red Cable Club to provide special offers to OnePlus fans. With an aim to take the idea forward, it has now dedicated 17th of every month as the Red Cable Day for the OnePlus community. Today, that is, August 17, marks the first Red Cable Day and here is a look at all the offers OnePlus fans can get hold of.

OnePlus Red Cable Day Offers

OnePlus Red Cable Club members can avail a number of offers today, which are exclusive to them. The offers include a 5% discount on all accessories purchased via OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Experience Stores and a 100% off on service charges and up to 15% discount on spare parts of an OnePlus product at OnePlus Exclusive Service Centres.

Additionally, the OnePlus Red Cable Day includes a special lucky draw at OnePlus Exclusive Service Centres to win more gifts. To avail today's offers, OnePlus Red Cable Club members need to head to the company's website or the nearest OnePlus Experience Store today.

For those who aren't members of the Red Cable Club yet, need not worry. You can become a part of the club by following a couple of steps:

Update your OnePlus smartphone to the latest OxygenOS version

Following this, head to the device's Settings menu and click on the Profile section present on the top

Log in to your Profile with your OnePlus account. If you don't have one, you can easily create one via the Settings of your OnePlus device

Now, link your IMEI number to your OnePlus account and you are good to go

Alternatively, you can head to the Google Play Store, update your OnePlus Community app, open the app and link the IMEI number to the OnePlus account, log in to your profile, and it's done.

In addition to this, OnePlus has announced, that starting today, OnePlus.in will include Cash On Delivery (CoD) as a payment option for all smartphones and accessories purchased via the website.

