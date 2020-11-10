OnePlus Nord SE with 65W fast charging slated to arrive soon: All you need to know

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord

OnePlus, after launching three Nord phones, is expected to add another member to its Nord lineup. The OnePlus Nord SE, which is the alleged name of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be another mid-ranger but with interesting features. Read on to know more about the future OnePlus Nord phone.

OnePlus Nord SE in tow

As suggested via a report by Android Central, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord SE, which has the codename 'Ebba.' The smartphone will join the existing OnePlus Nord, the Nord N10, and the Nord N100.

One interesting thing about the phone is that it is expected to come with Warp Charge 65 fast charging, which is seen on the recent OnePlus 8T. The 65W fast charging tech is expected to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in just 40 minutes. This way, OnePlus will bring the fast charging tech to its mid-range phones, much like Realme has done with the Narzo 20 Pro.

With this, the smartphone is expected to get a 4,500mAh battery. Apart from this, it is suggested that the phone might get an AMOLED display, much like the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord N10 and the Nord N100 had LCD display panels.

However, other details regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphone still remain behind the veil. The device is likely to launch in the first half of 2021, possibly in after the OnePlus 9 launch expected to take place in March. We will update you on the same once we get more information on this. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage