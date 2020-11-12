OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 will just get Android 11 update: Know what it means

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus recently forayed into the budget segment and launched the OnePlus Nord N10 and the Nord N100 to cater to the needs of people who prefer budget phones. However, it seems that the company isn't much focused on the new budget phones as these phones will only get one software update throughout their life span. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Nord N10, N100 will only get one software update

It is suggested that OnePlus will only upgrade the Nord N10 and the Nord N100 to the latest Android 11 OS and only two years of security updates. This will be the only update the phones will get, meaning they won't get upgraded to future Android versions. The Nord N10 and the Nord N100 currently run Android 10.

OnePlus, in a statement to Android Central said, "The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices."

The information seems surprising as Google has a standard upgrade cycle of at least two major Android version updates and three security updates. This also puts OnePlus in the negative light as it has committed itself to update its flagship phones to the latest version as early as possible (the OnePlus 8 series' Android 11 update and OnePlus 8T's out-of-the-box Android 11 update are examples of the same). Companies such as Samsung is also planning to update its phones with at least three major updates, timing to fasten the update cycle for users.

This also gives an inkling that OnePlus might not be as caring for its budget phones as it is for the flagship offerings, which isn't a good impression as the company has suggested that it aims to fulfil people's needs with smartphones of varying prices but with more than decent specs.

To recall, OnePlus Nord N10 and the Nord N100 was launched in October. The Nord N10 gets 5G support, a 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera-wise, there are quad rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP monochrome lens) and a 16MP front camera. Additionally, there is a 4,300mAh battery with 30T fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

The Nord N100 gets a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, triple rear cameras (13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor), and an 8MP front snapper. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and also features a back-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phones have been launched in the UK, Europe, and the US. However, there is no word its availability in India.

