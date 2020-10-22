OnePlus Nord N10 teased and it could look like the latest OnePlus 8T: See details

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green

OnePlus recently released the OnePlus 8T but that's not all for the company. The Chinese company is also expected to release two new smartphones in its Nord series, thus, entering the budget segment this time. We have been hearing rumours about the alleged OnePlus Nord N10 and now a new leak has teased the way it may look like. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Nord N10 design leaked

Popular tipster Max J. has leaked the blueprint image of the upcoming OnePlus Nord N10 via Twitter. The image gives us an inkling that the smartphone will carry the design ethos of the OnePlus 8T, which has a rectangular rear camera module in the top left corner. The image doesn't reveal many details except for the phone's back and the N10 scattered around it.

It is suggested that while the OnePlus Nord was a mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord N10 and the OnePlus Nord N100 will be budget phones, becoming the cheapest OnePlus smartphones ever.

The OnePlus Nord N10 is expected to get 5G support and Qualcomm's budget processor. Past rumours suggest that it may be powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor with Snapdragon X51 5G modem. It is likely to get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there could be quad rear cameras (a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor) and a 16MP front camera.

There is no word on the battery configuration yet. However, it could support 18W fast charging. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord N10 is expected to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and could fall under Rs. 20,000.

Also Read: Why OnePlus 8T is the smartphone OnePlus could have done without

As for the OnePlus Nord N100, details are rather unavailable at the time of writing. Both devices are expected to launch in the US and even in India by the end of this year.

Since we lack concrete details on the same, we need to wait until OnePlus announces something. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage