OnePlus Nord N10 5G series reportedly launching soon: What to expect

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone giant is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8T. The company is also expected to launch two new smartphones under the OnePlus Nord series. According to a recent report, soon after the launch of the OnePlus 8T on October 14, the company will announce the launch of the new OnePlus Nord devices.

OnePlus launched the first Nord smartphone back in August. The smartphone offered an affordable option to OnePlus fans. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 could launch by the end of October. However, these smartphones could be restricted only to the US markets.

The Chinese smartphone company will be designing the two new smartphones keeping US users in mind. While the two handsets are unlikely to launch in India, here’s a quick look at the specifications of the two:

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Expected Specs

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to feature a 6.49-inch FullHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The device is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the optics front, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to come with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor.

OnePlus Nord 100: Specs

OnePlus Nord 100 is also expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor under the hood. The smartphone is said to pack in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 4,5000mAh battery and the phone will run on Android 11 right out of the box.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 100 will get a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary lens and a 5MP camera. Upfront, the phone is said to come with a 16MP selfie shooter.

