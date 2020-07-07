OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G launching on July 21: Expected price, specifications and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord launching on July 21.

OnePlus has managed to build quite a lot of hype around their upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. Now, the company has officially revealed that the smartphone will be launching on July 21. While the company has just confirmed it, the launch date was earlier leaked via an Amazon banner on Monday.

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord smartphone will be launched via an AR launch event on July 21, which is set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST. In order to bump up the hype even further during the ongoing pandemic, the company will be unveiling the smartphone via the OnePlus Nord AR app. The app is already available on both Android and iOS. It will allow users to virtually experience the new smartphone.

Apart from that, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also revealed that the OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-orders on July 15 via their e-commerce partner, Amazon. In order to book one, the customers will need to shell out Rs. 499. The amount will be reduced from the final bill when the smartphone is purchased.

If the customers manage to complete their purchase before August 31, they will get a gift box alongside the phone, which will consist of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 headphones and a phone cover for free.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the company has already teased that the OnePlus Nord will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The handset will feature triple rear cameras and a dual-camera setup on the front.

OnePlus has been selling premium flagship smartphones lately and has not had a mid-range model on offer. The OnePlus Nord will be here to fill in the gaps. The company has already teased that the smartphone will be launched with a price tag under USD 500. This means the phone could arrive in India for under Rs. 40,000. At that price point, the phone will compete against the likes of the Apple iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and more.

