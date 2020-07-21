Tuesday, July 21, 2020
     
OnePlus Nord, Buds launching today: LIVE UPDATES

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2020 17:36 IST
oneplus nord, oneplus nord price, oneplus nord specs, oneplus nord launch, oneplus nord launch live,
Image Source : ONEPLUS

OnePlus Nord global launch Live Updates.

OnePlus Nord Live Updates: OnePlus is now all set to launch the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord. Due to the ongoing coronavirus fiasco, the company decided to take a whole different approach to launch the device. The company has distributed AR launch invites via Amazon at Rs. 99. These invites can be used to help the fans and the media to watch the live event and experience the phone via Augmented Reality (AR). This will make the OnePlus Nord launch the tech industry's first AR launch. 

OnePlus has scheduled the live event to begin today at 7:30 PM IST. The interested fans and community members will need to use the OnePlus Nord AR app to watch the event and experience the device via AR. The application is available on both Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. In case one does not have the AR invite, they can still watch the live stream via the company's official website.

Alongside the OnePlus Nord, the company is also set to launch the OnePlus Buds, which will be the first-ever truly wireless earphones from OnePlus. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

  • Jul 21, 2020 5:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    OnePlus Nord AR app: How to download, use on Android, iOS

    OnePlus Nord is launching via an AR launch event in order to offer the fans a chance to experience the device via Augmented Reality (AR). Here are simple steps to download and set up the OnePlus Nord AR app on Android and iPhone. 

    India Tv - oneplus

    Image Source : INDIATV

    OnePlus Nord AR app is available on both Android and iOS. 

    1. Download and Install OnePlus Nord AR app on your Android or iOS smartphone via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, respectively.
    2. Open the app create your own sharable Avatar if you want.
    3. If not, you can select the "Be boring and skip this" option.
    4. The app suggests the user that one should connect their earphones, stay connected to Wi-Fi and fully charge the device ahead of the launch event to have the best experience. 
    5. Now, the AR camera app will allow you to look at a flat surface. You can calibrate the app using the directions on-screen. This will allow you to see the timer ahead of the launch and will showcase the event itself once it begins. 
  • Jul 21, 2020 5:14 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    OnePlus Nord pre-order details

    OnePlus Nord went on pre-orders starting July 15 via Amazon India. The smartphone will be delivered first to the consumers who managed to pre-book the device by paying Rs. 499 upfront. The customers who pre-ordered the device and manage to purchase the device ahead of August 31 will get a gift box full of surprises. However, the pre-booking of the OnePlus Nord has now been closed and the interested buyers will need to wait for the sale date to get their hands on the product.

  • Jul 21, 2020 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    OnePlus Nord Launch: What to expect?

    India Tv - oneplus, oneplus nord

    Image Source : MKBHD / YOUTUBE

    OnePlus Nord recently featured in an MKBHD video.

    OnePlus is finally gearing up to launch the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord smartphone. With this, the company has left a lot of teasers building up the hype among the community. The mid-range smartphone is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This will not only bring some great performance to the table but also offer 5G support right out of the box. Apart from the smartphone itself, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also launching its first-ever truly wireless earphones, dubbed OnePlus Buds. 

