OnePlus Nord, Buds launching today: LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus Nord Live Updates: OnePlus is now all set to launch the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord. Due to the ongoing coronavirus fiasco, the company decided to take a whole different approach to launch the device. The company has distributed AR launch invites via Amazon at Rs. 99. These invites can be used to help the fans and the media to watch the live event and experience the phone via Augmented Reality (AR). This will make the OnePlus Nord launch the tech industry's first AR launch.

OnePlus has scheduled the live event to begin today at 7:30 PM IST. The interested fans and community members will need to use the OnePlus Nord AR app to watch the event and experience the device via AR. The application is available on both Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. In case one does not have the AR invite, they can still watch the live stream via the company's official website.

Alongside the OnePlus Nord, the company is also set to launch the OnePlus Buds, which will be the first-ever truly wireless earphones from OnePlus.

