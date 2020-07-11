OnePlus Nord AR launch invites now available on Amazon: Here's how to get it

Image Source : AMAZON OnePlus Nord AR app is required to watch the event.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord smartphone in India. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the company is not able to do a ground event. While this means the company could do an online livestream event, OnePlus would like to do things differently this time around.

OnePlus Nord is set to launch on July 21 at 7:30 PM IST. The fans will be able to tune in to augmented reality (AR) based launch event. The event can be live-streamed via the OnePlus Nord AR app, which is available on both Android and iOS via Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively.

In order to be a part of the launch event, the fans will need to buy the OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invite, which is being sold via Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 99. Once you receive the invite, you simply need to download the Nord AR app. The combination will basically allow you to get a virtual experience of the launch alongside an AR hands-on experience of the OnePlus Nord smartphone.

Apart from this, OnePlus has also announced the pre-orders of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The interested buyers can pre-order the handset via Amazon starting July 15. Customers who pre-order the smartphone will need to pay Rs. 499. The amount will be subtracted from the final bill of the phone.

Furthermore, the customers pre-ordering the phone will get benefits worth more than Rs. 5,000.

OnePlus Nord is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. Alongside the smartphone itself, the company is also expected to launch its first pair of truly wireless earphones.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage