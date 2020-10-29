OnePlus Nord is the reason OnePlus did well in Q3 2020: Know details

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord

OnePlus crossed 10 lakh smartphone shipments in a single quarter for the first time ever, in the third quarter this year, a new report said on Wednesday. The premium smartphone brand gained momentum in Q3 following the launch of OnePlus Nord in July at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

The launch of OnePlus Nord marked the company's entry into the upper mid-tier smartphone segment in India -- Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000. According to the Counterpoint Research report, OnePlus Nord now stands as the top-selling smartphone in this segment.

Overall, OnePlus is now the market leader in the affordable premium segment of the smartphone market in India -- Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000. "After a successful Q2 2020, the OnePlus 8 sales drove the brand's success in the affordable premium smartphone segment in India," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager of OnePlus India, told IANS.

"This positive growth momentum of the brand was also fueled by OnePlus' strong commitment to the Indian market and the Make in India program while delivering on offering high-quality products to users across more accessible price segments," Agarwal said.

OnePlus commenced its smartphone manufacturing efforts in February 2018. The company said that it is manufacturing the OnePlus Nord as well as the OnePlus 8 series devices in India.

In addition, the brand's India R&D team had also played a crucial role in leading the software development efforts for both the OnePlus Nord as well as the OnePlus 8 series, including 5G testing efforts.

OnePlus said it has over 5,000 offline stores including partnered stores across India.

