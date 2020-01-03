OnePlus Concept One to feature invisible cameras, colour-shifting glass technology

OnePlus Concept One to unveil it CES 2020.

OnePlus is finally coming up with its own concept smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 this month. In order to bump up the hype among fans, OnePlus has released a teaser of the upcoming smartphone on its official Twitter handle. According to the company's tweet, they are gearing up to bring "groundbreaking “invisible camera” and colour-shifting glass technology."

OnePlus has been working with McLaren for a while now. They launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition last year and this year they surprised us all with the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Now, for the upcoming Concept One smartphone OnePlus is yet again collaborating with McLaren to use the electrochromic glass technology. According to a recent Wired report, the rear camera lenses on upcoming OnePlus Concept One will be placed under a special strip of glass. This strip will hide the cameras and the lenses will only become visible when it is triggered by an electrical signal.

Since the McLaren 720S uses this technology for its sunroof, OnePlus borrowed the tech from the car manufacturer. With this technology, the rear camera lenses will only be visible when the user opens the camera app on the smartphone.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Concept Phone will come with the same 48MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera and 16MP ultra-wide triple-camera setup as spotted on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

While the tech feels exciting, it will only be showcased on the OnePlus Concept One, which is a concept smartphone and it will not be available commercially. However, if the project is successful, the company might bring it in its next premium flagship model.