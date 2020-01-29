Here’s how you can touch and feel OnePlus Concept One in India soon

OnePlus Concept One will visit India so that you can meet it

OnePlus’ Concept One appeared to be an interesting take on a smartphone’s design showcased at CES 2020. While the smartphone isn’t full of new technologies and forces us into even considering it, getting to meet it in person is something we all want. Hence, OnePlus is taking the Concept One smartphone on a world tour and it’s coming to India as well. Read on to know everything about it

OnePlus Concept One world tour

As announced via the OnePlus forum, the OnePlus Concept One will visit three continents, namely, North America, Europe, and India so that people can experience the smartphone on their own. The OnePlus Concept One world tour will begin from February 5 and will go on until February 19.

As a humble reminder, the OnePlus Concept One won’t ever go on sale, hence, getting to touch and feel it is the only resort.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus Concept One smartphone is the OnePlus 7T Pro in McLaren edition and features the glass shift technology, which makes the rear cameras invisible.

OnePlus Concept One world tour: Where all is happening?

OnePlus will visit 10 places in total for people to experience the smartphone. The places along with the time and date are as follows:

India

New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on February 8 at 12 pm

North America

Seattle, the US on February 6 at 6:30 pm

Europe

Paris, France on February 5 at 6 pm

Cologne, Germany on February 7 at 5:30 pm

Amsterdam, The Netherlands on February 12

McLaren HQ, Woking, the UK on February 13

Helsinki, Finland on February 17 at 5 pm

Copenhagen, Denmark on February 19

OnePlus Concept One world tour: How to register for the hands-on experience?

You can get the OnePlus Concept One hands-on experience by visiting the OnePlus Experience Store in Delhi (Connaught Place), Mumbai (Phoenix Mall), and Bengaluru (Brigade Road).

There is also a product briefing for which you have to head to the OnePlus forum website and register so that you get a chance to know about the Concept One phone in detail.

