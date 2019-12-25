OnePlus Concept One could be a foldable smartphone: Report

OnePlus Concept One to be the company's first foldable smartphone.

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, recently announced that it will introduce its first-ever concept phone, the 'OnePlus Concept One' at CES 2020. According to a recent report, the Concept One could be OnePlus' take on the foldable-display smartphones.

Market watchers think Concept One will be a foldable-display phone, like Samsung's Galaxy Fold, Motorola's Razr and Huawei's Mate X. But no details about the new model have been disclosed, news portal GSMArena reported.

As per rumours, the upcoming device is expected to come with some ultra-fast charging technologies, including 40W wireless charging and up to 100W wired charging. Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro soon.

Recently, a prototype of the upcoming device had been spotted in the wild hinting at the dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The back panel of the device showed off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical stripe and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.