OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch launching today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones to launch today.

OnePlus 9 series is all set to make a global debut today at 7:30 PM IST. The company will launch the new flagship smartphone series via an online event. Alongside the smartphones, the company is also set to launch the OnePlus Watch at the event. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the launch of the new smartphones.

OnePlus 9 series launch: How to watch livestream?

OnePlus 9 series launch event is set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 23. The company will be live streaming the event via YouTube as well as its social media handles. One can also come back to the page and click on the video embedded below to start watching the livestream.

What to expect?

OnePlus has already confirmed that they will launch two new flagship smartphones this year, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Leaks and rumours suggest that the company might also launch a more affordable option, which they will refer to as the OnePlus 9R. Besides that, the company has also confirmed that they will be launching their first smartwatch ever at the launch event.

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphones will bring 5G support and they will run on Android 11 right out of the box.

For the new flagship smartphones, OnePlus has partnered up with Hasselblad in order to offer a better camera experience to the customers.

As for the pricing, a recent leak suggests that the OnePlus 9 will come in at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro will start at Rs. 64,999.