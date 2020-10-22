Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 9 may launch earlier than expected in March 2021.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch 'OnePlus 9' sometime around mid-March next year. This apparent launch date would be roughly a month earlier than the OnePlus 8 series, which was launched on April 14 this year, reports Android Central. The OnePlus 9 will most likely incorporate some of the features from the OnePlus 8T like support for 65W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The smartphone may feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor expected to launch in December 2020. The device is also expected to feature an improved set of cameras and a better battery life with faster-charging speeds compared to OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus is also likely to launch OnePlus 9 Pro under OnePlus 9 series as a successor to OnePlus 8 Pro. Currently, the smartphone maker has made no official confirmation about the OnePlus 9 launch.

In addition, the company is tipped to launch the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100, with the former set to offer Snapdragon 690 power while the latter is purportedly using the Snapdragon 460 chipset.

