OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite to come with punch hole camera: Leak

Image Source : 91MOBILES / ONLEAKS OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus is now gearing up to launch its next series of smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the upcoming devices in the first half of 2020. Considering the OnePlus cycle, the new smartphones might arrive in May 2020. Even though there are more than 4 months left before the new devices arrive, we have already started witnessing the leaks and renders.

According to a report by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, OnePlus will be launching three smartphones this year, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and a new cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite. The latter will come with a flat display with a centered punch-hole cutout, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. It will also feature a rectangular rear camera setup with two cameras lenses and a few additional sensors. These sensors might include a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. However, the camera specifications are still unknown.

Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 8 Lite will get a curved glass panel at the back with a gradient finish. The smartphone is also expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner just like the OnePlus 7T.

In another report, it suggested that the company is likely to ditch the pop-up selfie camera for a punch-hole design on the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the OnePlus 8 Lite is getting a centered punch hole camera design, the flagship OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to come with a punch-hole camera aligned to the top left on the display.

