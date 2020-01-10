OnePlus 8 Pro might feature a 120Hz display, could be revealed on January 13

OnePlus 7T comes with a 90Hz display

OnePlus is hosting a screen technology meeting on January 13 in Shenzhen, China. The company has already rolled out the invites for the upcoming meeting. Although the company has not yet announced what will be showcased at the event, the speculations point towards a 120Hz high refresh rate panel, which could be essentially used in the upcoming flagship OnePlus 8 series.

According to a report by Gizmo China, the OnePlus screen technology meeting is taking place on 13th January at 2 PM CST (1:30 AM IST, Jan 14) in Shenzhen B.PARK bloom garden.

At the upcoming event, OnePlus is expected to showcase its 120Hz high refresh rate display that will be later used on the OnePlus 8 Pro. While this is not the first high refresh rate display, it is an upgrade from the 90Hz display used on the OnePlus 7T series. Also, it is worth noting that the OnePlus 8 Pro will not be the first smartphone to feature a 120Hz panel. The first smartphone to do so is the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Along with the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is also expected to launch a OnePlus 8 and a OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. These smartphones are expected to debut in Q2, 2020.

Meanwhile, OnePlus showcased the OnePlus Concept One smartphone at the CES 2020 trade show. The concept smartphone hides the cameras on the back with the use of electrochromic glass. The technology is found on luxury cars and for this, the company partnered with the British motoring company, McLaren. The OnePlus Concept One was basically a OnePlus 7T Pro with a redesigned back.