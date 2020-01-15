OnePlus 8 listed on BIS Database, to launch in India soon

Image Source : 91MOBILES OnePlus 8 Pro to come with a punch-hole design.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch three new smartphones this year, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite and the premium OnePlus 8 Pro. The smartphones are expected to launch in the first half of the year. While we have seen a ton of leaks covering the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite, we haven't heard much about the OnePlus 8. According to a report by Nashville Chatter Class, the OnePlus 8 has been listed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which suggests the India launch is nearing.

The report further suggests that the upcoming smartphone has been listed on the BIS database with the model number IN2011. The model number fits with other recent leaks, which tipped the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature the model number IN2023. Unfortunately, nothing more than a model number is specified in the listing. This means there are no details in terms of design, specifications and the expected price of the OnePlus 8.

According to the previous leaks and rumours, the company is launching three products this year, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the OnePlus 8 Pro will follow the footsteps of the OnePlus 7T Pro and compete against the likes of the Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the OnePlus 8 will be the phone that most people will buy for its premium build even with an affordable price tag. OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, will have a whole different audience as it is expected to be priced somewhere below Rs. 30,000.

OnePlus recently unveiled a new OnePlus Fluid Display technology with a QHD+ panel having a 120Hz refresh rate. The new display panel will most likely feature on the premium OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone.