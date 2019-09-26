OnePlus TV unveiled, OnePlus Pay announced | OnePlus launch event Live Updates

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus TV launch Event Today: OnePlus is hosting the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launch event in New Delhi at 7 PM IST.

OnePlus has launched its new OnePlus 7T at an event in New Delhi.

The company had been teasing details about the devices. OnePlus 7T is the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10 with Google's core apps and services, the company said on Tuesday.

The new smartphone offers high-level privacy controls, intuitive actions and a new 'Dark Theme'.

The phone also has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera assisted by another 12-megapixel lens with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The OnePlus TV will also be unveiled at the event. OnePlus has confirmed that the will sport a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K support and Dolby vision. The interface will be based on Android and gets powered by MediaTek MT5670 CPU and G51 GPU with 3GB RAM.

