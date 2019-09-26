Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
  4. OnePlus TV unveiled, OnePlus Pay announced | OnePlus launch event Live Updates
OnePlus TV unveiled, OnePlus Pay announced | OnePlus launch event Live Updates

Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates from the launch event.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2019 20:05 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ONEPLUS

OnePlus TV launch Event Today: OnePlus is hosting the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launch event in New Delhi at 7 PM IST.

OnePlus has launched its new OnePlus 7T at an event in New Delhi. 

The company had been teasing details about the devices. OnePlus 7T is the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10 with Google's core apps and services, the company said on Tuesday.

The new smartphone offers high-level privacy controls, intuitive actions and a new 'Dark Theme'.

The phone also has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera assisted by another 12-megapixel lens with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. 

The OnePlus TV will also be unveiled at the event. OnePlus has confirmed that the will sport a  55-inch QLED panel with 4K support and Dolby vision. The interface will be based on Android and gets powered by MediaTek MT5670 CPU and G51 GPU with 3GB RAM.

Live updates : OnePlus 7T India launch

  • Sep 26, 2019 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch QLED display panel

    OnePlus TV unveiled with a 55-inch Quantum LED display with 4K support

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:57 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Pete Lau unveils the OnePlus TV

    OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau unveils the OnePlus TV at the launch event.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:51 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Pete Lau is speaking on the stage

    OnePlus founder and CEO, Pete Lau is speaking at the event.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:48 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus announces OnePlus pay

    OnePlus will be launching OnePlus pay, by next year.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:42 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus 7T charging

    The device will come with the new Warp Charge 30 which provides 23 per cent faster charging than the traditional chargers.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus 7T will be the first phone to have Android 10 out of the box

    OnePlus 7T will be the first device to come with Android 10 out of the box. It will sport Oxygen OS based on Android 10. OnePlus will also offer free 5GB storage on OnePlus cloud with an additional 50GB for the first year. The device also gets a smart gallery and special work-life balance mode. This "Work-Life" balance mode will distinguish between apps based on their use in your personal and work life.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:37 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus 7T performance

    OnePlus 7T comes powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Kryo CPU and GPU that clocks performance at 675 MHz with UFS 3.0 storage.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus 7T camera

    The OnePlus 7T will sport a rear triple camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel high-resolution lens assisted by a 16 megapixel 117degree wide-angle camera and 2X zoom telephoto lens that work simultaneously. The camera will be equipped with hybrid image stabilisation, combining the EIS and OIS prowess.

     

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus 7T design

    The OnePlus 7T comes with 8.1 mm thin design with 3.2 mm edges. It sports an aspect ration of 20:9 for better screen to body ratio.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus 7T to sport a 90Hz display.

    The OnePlus 7T comes with a 90Hz fluid display with a maximum brightness of 1000 nits and HDR support.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus launches OnePlus 7T in two color variants.

    OnePlus will come in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colour variants.

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus 7T launched

    OnePlus launches the new OnePlus 7T

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus announces to invest Rs 1000 CR in Hyderabad R&D centre

    OnePlus announces to invest Rs 1000 CR in its first international R&D centre in Hyderabad

  • Sep 26, 2019 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    OnePlus launch event starts.

    The OnePlus launch event has started.

  • Sep 26, 2019 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    What will be the price of OnePlus 7T?

    While there hasn't been any official confirmation but rumours suggest the phone could be priced on the line of its predecessor OnePlus 7. It is expected to fall under Rs 35,000 price bracket.

  • Sep 26, 2019 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Sonal Gera

    OnePlus 7T to come preloaded with Android 10

    OnePlus 7T will be the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10 with Google's core apps and services. The new smartphone will offer high-level privacy controls, intuitive actions and a new 'Dark Theme'.

    Android 10 offers features like greater privacy controls, location controls and gesture navigation, among others.

