One Plus TV to be launched during Great Indian Festival Sale; Amazon reveals teaser

One Plus is ready to enter the Smart TV market with its One Plus TV. The company may launch the product with the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon.

New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2019 12:47 IST
Popular smartphone brand One plus is set to enter in TV segment with launch of its first smart TV soon. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the exact launch date, the company is expected to launch it around the Great Indian festival sale on Amazon. The One Plus logo could be spotted at the new launches section of the Great Indian Festival Sale page on Amazon website. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the product to be launched, we are expecting it to be the One Plus TV.

Amazon is yet to reveal the dates for the sale but with Flipkart announcing date Big Billion Days Sale on September 29, Amazon can also start its sale on the same day.

One plus has been teasing us with details of their upcoming One Plus smart TV. The TV will get a 55-inch QLED panel screen on the TV and will come with 8 speaker- Dolby Atmos sound experience. 

One Plus CEO Pete Lau tweeted a picture revealing the back design and stand for the TV.  

 In another tweet, Lau shared the picture OnePlus TV remote which has a metal design with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a USB-C charger.

