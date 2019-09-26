OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to be launched in India today: What to expect

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 7T, OnePlus will be unveiled at launch event in New Delhi today

The wait for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV is finally getting over. OnePlus will be launchings the anticipated devices at an event in New Delhi today. Interestingly the company will be launching the One Plus 7T, today ahead of its scheduled Global launch in London on October 10. The One Plus TV will also be unveiled at the event. One Plus has been teasing about the specification of the devices on its social media platforms.

OnePlus launch event

The launch event for the devices is scheduled to begin at 7 PM today at an event in New Delhi. One Plus had put the tickets to the event on sale at a price of Rs 999, but the tickets were sold out within seconds after they went live. The launch event will live-streamed on One plus's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

One Plus 7T expected specifications and price

The official teases about the details on the phone have confirmed that the device is set to get triple camera setup at the back in a circular design and gradient matt finish for the phone. It also gets a 90Hz display with HDR 10 support and will come with Android 10 out of the box. It’s expected to get the latest Oxygen OS10 based on Android 10. The phone also gets a Wrap Charge 30T to deliver 23 per cent faster charging than the traditional Dash chargers. While there hasn’t been any other official confirmation, the OnePlus 7T can come with Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128 internal storage. In terms of camera, it is rumoured to have a 48-megapixel primary lens with 16-megapixel wide-angle camera assisted by a 12-megapixel camera. The device is expected to price on the lines of One Plus 7 and could come under the price bracket of Rs 35000.

OnePlus TV expected specifications and price

The Chinese manufacturer is set to enter the Smart TV segment with the launch of its OnePlus TV in India. According to teases that the company has been giving out over the past few days. The phone is confirmed to get 55-inch QLED panel with 4K support and Dolby vision. The TV also gets Dolby sound support. The smart TV is expected to come with 3GB RAM powered by MediaTek MT5670 CPU and G51 GPU. It also is assured to come with 3 years of software updates. According to OnePlus, Gamma Colour Magic processor on the device promises to produce best in class image quality for the screen. In terms of price, there hasn’t been official confirmation but it's sure to be priced at a higher value than the Mi TVs and fall in the premium segment.