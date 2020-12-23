Image Source : AMAZON Now stream Netflix on Amazon Echo Show devices.

Amazon on Tuesday said that content streaming platform Netflix is now available on Echo Show devices globally including in India. The Echo Show users will have access to the full Netflix catalog to search, browse, pause, resume and stream movies or TV shows, including Netflix Originals such as Queen's Gambit, Jingle Jangle and The Crown using just their voice.

"Customers tell us that they love the convenience of Alexa and being able to use voice to browse and control the content they watch on Echo Show and Fire TV" said Heather Zorn, Director, Alexa Entertainment.

"We are excited to add Netflix to our list of content providers on Echo Show and bring the convenience of Alexa to even more Netflix members". Amazon recently introduced a new video home page to provide customised recommendations for what to watch next.

"New video detail pages also offer more information on the selected series or movie at a glance," the company said.

Amazon in September introduced Echo Show 10 that will make video calling more enjoyable as the screen moves as you move, and the camera digitally pans and zooms to keep you and your family centred in the frame.

For added peace of mind, Echo Show will periodically pan around the room to see if anyone is in its field of view.