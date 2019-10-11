Nokia 6.2 with triple camera setup launched in India at Rs 15,999

Image Source : IANS Nokia 6.2 launched in India

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Friday launched Nokia 6.2, the first 6 series smartphone to premiere a triple camera and PureDisplay technology. Nokia 6.2 along with Nokia 7.2 was unveiled at IFA 2019 earlier this year

Available in ceramic black and ice colours the phone comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999, the device is already available for purchase on Amazon. Nokia 6.2 comes with a cashback offer of Rs 2000 for purchases made using the HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on Amazon topped with exchange offers of up to 10,100. Nokia is also offering Rs 1500 gift cards on the purchase of the device on Nokia's official online store. The offer is valid until November 30.

"With the promise of an experience that just keeps getting better, I'm sure consumers will love this smartphone. I'll encourage consumers to go check it out at a retail store nearby or online," HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said in a statement.

Talking about the specifications of the device, the Nokia 6.2 comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage expandable up to 512 GB, the dual- sim phone runs of Android 9.0 Pie. The device sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with HDR 10 support and gets a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone comes packed with a 3500 mAH battery.

Nokia 6.2 gets a rear triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

(With IANS inputs)