Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band with heart rate sensor launched in India

Noise launches the ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band in India. It comes with an improved 0.96-inch colour display and uses a new user interface. It comes with a touch bottom-placed under the display but misses out on touch screen. The band comes with 14 sports modes and also includes other features like built-in activity tracker, step counter, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, goal completion reminder and sedentary reminder.

It offers notifications for text, calls and WhatsApp messages in addition to Facebook, Skype and more. The band is compatible with iOS and Android. The ColorFIT 2 will also be handy for women for menstrual cycle tracking. The band comes with an IP68 rating that makes it water-resistant.

Noise ColorFIT 2 specifications

The Noise ColorFIT 2 comes with a 0.96 inch LCD colour screen that is compatible with Android 4.4 and above as well as iPhone iOS 8.0 and above. It comes with an optical heart rate monitor that comes with sleep tracking, step tracking, fitness tracking and menstrual cycle tracking for women.

The band comes with smart notification for incoming calls, WhatsApp, messages, Facebook and more. It features 14 different sports mode for tracking yoga, running, walking and more. It comes with IP68 water-resistance for up to 1.5m deep and 30 minutes. For battery, it comes with a 90mAh battery that offers 5 days battery and 7 days of standby time, along with built-in USB charge port.

The Noise ColorFIT 2 price is Rs 1999 and will be available in three colour options of Midnight Black, Dusk Pink and Twilight Blue. It will be up for sale via the company website and Amazon.in.

