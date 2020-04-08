Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Noida Hotspot sealing: How to get doorstep delivery of food, essential items through govt app

Noida Hotspot sealing: How to get doorstep delivery of food, essential items through govt app

Uttar Pradesh Govt. has sealed hotspots in Noida over rising coronavirus cases. Here's how you can get doorstep delivery of food, essential items via the Apurti Delivery App.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
Noida Updated on: April 08, 2020 20:55 IST
noida, noida app, noida website, noida lockdown, coronavirus, covid, covid-19, coronavirus lockdown,

Noida Apurti Suvidha App How to download Get Doorstep Delivery of food Essential Items

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to seal a few hotspots in Noida over the high increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The government is taking such steps to contain the deadly virus. The government is now making use of technology to deliver food as well as essential goods to the doorsteps of people stuck with this lockdown. The new government app will allow users to place orders seamlessly. 

The CEO of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, has announced this via her tweet. Noida Authority Apruti Suvidha Sewa mobile app will initially be made available for all Android users via the Google Play Store. The application is soon expected to land on the Apple App Store for iPhones as well. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Using this official app, the consumers can make sure that the food and essential items are delivered to their doorsteps without any problems. This app will also make sure that the users do not become a part of any scam related to the lockdown. 

Apart from the Apruti Sewa app, the Noida Authority has also launched the Noida app on the Google Play Store. Android users can download the app starting today to get approved vendor directory and direct calling to the vendors who are allowed to make deliveries during the lockdown.

The application has already received more than 100 downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars. Interested users can head over to the Google Play Store page of the Noida app to download and install it on their Android smartphones. 

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X