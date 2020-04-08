Noida Hotspot sealing: How to get doorstep delivery of food, essential items through govt app

Noida Apurti Suvidha App How to download Get Doorstep Delivery of food Essential Items

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to seal a few hotspots in Noida over the high increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The government is taking such steps to contain the deadly virus. The government is now making use of technology to deliver food as well as essential goods to the doorsteps of people stuck with this lockdown. The new government app will allow users to place orders seamlessly.

The CEO of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, has announced this via her tweet. Noida Authority Apruti Suvidha Sewa mobile app will initially be made available for all Android users via the Google Play Store. The application is soon expected to land on the Apple App Store for iPhones as well.

Authority has hired doorstep delivery agencies and vehicles to facilitate #homedelivery of daily essentials to the residents of Noida during the @lockdown.

Please stay at home and place your orders through Authority's IVRS 88 60 03 29 39. #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/VJgrCi3coG — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) April 6, 2020

Using this official app, the consumers can make sure that the food and essential items are delivered to their doorsteps without any problems. This app will also make sure that the users do not become a part of any scam related to the lockdown.

Apart from the Apruti Sewa app, the Noida Authority has also launched the Noida app on the Google Play Store. Android users can download the app starting today to get approved vendor directory and direct calling to the vendors who are allowed to make deliveries during the lockdown.

The application has already received more than 100 downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars. Interested users can head over to the Google Play Store page of the Noida app to download and install it on their Android smartphones.