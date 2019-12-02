Netflix to stop working on these SmartTVs: Check if your SmartTV is on the list

Netflix is a popular media streaming platform in India.

Netflix has just announced that it will be ending support for some Samsung SmartTVs and older Roku devices. The streaming devices will not be able to stream Netflix starting December 1. Here's a complete list of devices that are being kicked out of the Netflix supported devices list.

"We have notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted," the company said in a statement recently.

Users won't be able to stream the service on old Roku sticks -- 2050X, 2100X, 2000C, HD Player, SD Player, XR Player, and XD Player.

The company claims that it's down to 'technical limitations' and has said that only a small number of people will be affected - and they have already been notified, ladbible.com reported.

"This change will impact select 2010 and 2011 Samsung Smart TV models that were sold in the U.S. and Canada. Affected devices will receive a notification reflecting this change. All other Samsung Smart TV models produced after 2011 will be unaffected by this change," South Korean tech giant said in a statement last month.

It did not specify exactly which models would be affected, only that customers have been notified. Additionally, Older Vizio smart TVs will also lose Netflix. According to a Vizio representative, technical limitations will prevent the streaming service from working on some Vizio smart TVs with Vizio internet apps that were sold around 2012 to 2014.