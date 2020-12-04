Netflix Streamfest to allow users to watch TV Shows, Movies for free: Here's how you can watch

Image Source : NETFLIX Netflix to be available for free during the weekend.

Netflix recently announced that it will be hosting a two-day event called Netflix Streamfest for the Indian subscribers. The event is scheduled to take place over the course of this weekend. It will kick off at 12 AM on November 5 and will go on till 11:59 PM on November 6. During the event, new as well as old Netflix users can watch all TV shows and movies free of cost.

While Netflix already offers a free trial to new users, it requires them to fill in their debit card or credit card information. Additionally, the users who have claimed the free trial cannot watch Netflix without paying for it. However, during the Netflix Streamfest, everyone will be able to enjoy the streaming service without any hassle.

Here’s how you can stream Netflix for free on your smartphone, PC or any other compatible device.

Netflix Streamfest is only available for non-subscribers. If you are already running a Netflix plan, the Streamfest would not help in extending the validity of your plan.

With that out of the way, the user simply needs to download the Netflix app on their Android or iOS smartphone. The user can also choose to install the app on Android TV or any other streaming device. If the app is not available, the user can also take advantage of the Netflix app.

Once the app is downloaded, the user just needs to create a new account or sign-in with an existing one that is not running a plan.

After logging into the app successfully, the user will be able to enjoy Netflix for free during the Streamfest.

Commenting on the launch of the Netflix Streamfest, Netflix COO Greg Peters, said, "An idea we’re excited about — and we’ll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully, get a bunch of those folks to sign up.”