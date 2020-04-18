Netflix brings 10 educational documentaries to YouTube for free

Netflix releases 10 educational documentaries on YouTube for free.

Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries for free on its Netflix US YouTube channel, to give teachers content to screen for their virtual classrooms. Documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet.

The other content offered is episodes from the series Abstract and Explained, as well as the shorts Period. End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion. "For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed," the company said in a blog post.

"So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel," the company added. The documentaries are available in English, but subtitles in more than a dozen languages should be available later this week.

Netflix is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&As, available for each documentary. The documentaries are free for anyone to stream, unlike the documentaries found on its streaming platform, which requires a monthly subscription.

