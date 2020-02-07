Netflix now lets you stop this annoying feature: Know what it is, how to disable it

Image Source : FLICKR Netflix autoplay preview

While Netflix is the arguable soul and heart of us millennials, (we need to binge-watch on it at least once a week) there are some Netflix traits that are downright annoying and can make you dislike the OTT platform a bit. Among them is the autoplay preview feature that lurks in the bottom right corner to attack us with unwanted content. Now, it turns out, you can easily disable the feature on Netflix. Read on to know more.

Netflix autoplay preview: You can now disable the feature

As announced via its Twitter handle, Netlfix has suggested that it took feedback from people and finally introduced the ability to control autoplay previews on Netflix.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

The new addition will finally let us control our Netflix and won’t let annoying movie/series previews jump onto our screens when all we need to do is head to a different one.

Additionally, the tweet also directs you as to how you can control the autoplay preview feature, with a link embedded in it. Hence, here’s how to do so.

Netflix autoplay preview: How to disable the feature?

To control the autoplay preview feature, you need to follow these simple steps and your work will be done:

Head to Netflix.com

Sign in with your username and password

Select on the Manage Profiles option

Tap on the profile you wish to manage

Tick or Tick on the ‘Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices’ option

You can also tick or untick on the ‘Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices’ option

Save the changes and you are good to go

We hope the new inclusion will make Netflix easier to use and won’t annoy us at all while we watch our favourite series or movies!

Latest technology news