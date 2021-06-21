mYoga app launched on International Yoga Day: How to download and use on Android

Follow us on mYoga app launched on International Yoga Day.

Ministry of AYUSH, on International Yoga Day, has announced the launch of the new WHO mYoga app. The new mYoga app basically aims to educate people about yoga with the help of a library of audio and video clips. As the name suggests, the app has been developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

The announcement of the application was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Yoga day livestream. As of now, the app has been made available only to Android users. However, the iOS version of the application is expected to roll out soon.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the app can be used as a daily yoga companion for people aged from 12 to 65 years. Furthermore, WHO claims that the app has been developed using review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation.

Currently, the mYoga app provides 10, 20 and 45 minutes of audio and video clips for learning and practising different asanas.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto.”

“This is also a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science,” he added.

He also claims that practising yoga during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will bring holistic health benefits, which is of vital importance right now.

How to download and use mYoga app?

Head over to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Search for the mYoga app using the search bar.

Tap on the install option next to the mYoga app.

Open the app once installed to start practising Yoga.