Motorola to launch Snapdragon 888-powered Moto G next year: Report

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola to launch Snapdragon 888-powered Moto G next year.

Smartphone maker Motorola is working on a new smartphone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. This will be a 5G-connected phone, a premium follow-up to the Moto G 5G as well as Moto G 5G Plus and will be launched next year, reports GSMArena.

Motorola's 5G phones exclusively use Snapdragon chipsets and have already launched with over 100 partners around the world. The G-series has been around for years and its focus has always been value-for-money.

In addition, Realme Race, Red Magic 6, Oppo Find X3, Nubia Z, and ZTE Axon 30 series are set to debut in the first quarter of 2021 with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The new processor will feature Qualcomm's new Kryo 680 CPU, which will be one of the first devices to feature Arm's latest customized Cortex-X1 core and promises up to 25 per cent higher performance than last year's chip with a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz.

The new CPU and GPU are also more power-efficient compared to those on the Snapdragon 875, with a 25 per cent improvement for the Kyro 680 and a 20 per cent improvement on the Adreno 660.