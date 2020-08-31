Motorola Moto G9 going on sale for first time today: Price, features and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Moto G9 sale in India today

Motorola recently introduced a new smartphone in its budget Moto G series -- the Moto G9 -- in India. The smartphone, which is a successor to the Moto G8, is all set to go on its first sale in the country today. Read on to know more about its features, specifications, and more details.

Moto G9 Price, Availability, Offers

The Motorola Moto G9 will be available to buy via Flipkart at 12 pm today. It comes with a price of Rs. 11,490 for a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes in a single RAM/Storage variant.

As for the offers, interested users can get Rs. 500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank credit card and debit card, Rs. 500 off on Yes Bank credit card, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and Rs. 30 and Rs. 75 off on payment via Rupay card with minimum order value being above Rs. 750 and Rs. 7,500, respectively. Additional offers include no-cost EMI and free Google One trial for six months on going for EMI, exchange, or mobile protection.

Moto G9 Features, Specifications

The Moto G9 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the camera front, it gets three rear cameras (48MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and an 8MP front camera.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging and runs Android 10. Furthermore, the device supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature, water repellence, and USB Type-C port.

