Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will be up for grabs today: Price, features and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Moto G8 Power Lite in Royal Blue colour

Motorola recently introduced the affordable Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite in its Moto G series in India. The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a couple of highlights such as the cameras, a huge battery, and more. The smartphone will now be available to buy in the country, starting today. Read on to know more about Motorola's new budget smartphone in India.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Price, Availability, Offers

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available to buy via the e-commerce platform Flipkart at 12 pm today. and interested users can head to the website for the same. The smartphone comes is priced at Rs. 8,999, falling under Rs. 10,000.

The device also comes with a couple of offers; interested buyers can get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and the option to apply for no-cost EMI.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Features, Specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek P35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which comes with the option to expand up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the smartphone is home to a triple-camera module at the back. There is a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is rated at 8MP. It supports camera features such as PDAF, LED flash, bokeh, HDR, and beauty mode.

The Moto G8 Power Lite features a huge 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie without bloatware. Furthermore, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, is water repellant, and comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colours.

