Moto G60, Moto G40 smartphones to get great discounts during Flipkart Big Savings Days sale

Image Source : MOTO Moto smartphones to get discounts on Flipkart Big Savings Days sale.

Motorola has announced amazing offers and deals on an array of their recently launched smartphones. The deals will be offered to the consumers during Flipkart Big Savings Days starting from 2nd May 2021 to 7th May 2021.

During the sale period, the Moto G60, which comes with a 108 MP camera will be available at Rs. 16,999. The Moto G40 Fusion with Snapdragon 732G can be bought at a price of Rs. 12,999. Both the prices are inclusive of the bank offer.

The Moto G10 Power will be up for grabs at Rs. 8,099 after including the exciting offers. The smartphone comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The Moto E7 Power can be picked for Rs. 6,299, inclusive of a bank offer. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display and more.



As mentioned above, the Moto G60 will be available at Rs. 16,999 after Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on purchases made using HDFC bank cards & EMI transactions.

Similarly, the Moto G40 fusion will be available at Rs. 12,999 after Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on purchases made using HDFC bank cards & EMI transactions

It is time to upgrade to smartphones packed with incredible camera system, fast & efficient processors, long-lasting batteries, unique near the stock-Android experience and extraordinary features that are exclusively available at affordable prices during the sale period under multiple, not to be missed deals on Flipkart.