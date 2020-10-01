Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Outlook email outage hits users worldwide.

In the second major service outage hitting Microsoft in less than a week, Outlook online users worldwide on Thursday reported facing problems accessing the service. Microsoft has confirmed the outage after its initial investigation indicated that its India-based users were the primarily impacted audience.

"We've collected additional data from the affected infrastructures to determine impact to our Exchange online protocols. Additionally, we've identified this issue to be affecting users worldwide. Further details can be found in your admin centre under EX223208," says Microsoft's 365 status Twitter account.

The worst impacted regions include the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, besides India, according to Downdetector which offers real-time status and outage information.

This new incident comes after a major outage that impacted several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Office 365 and Teams earlier this week. Microsoft blamed a software code issue for the incident.

The affected services included Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event.

