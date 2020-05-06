Microsoft Outlook app for iOS gets 'Ignore Conversation' feature: Here's how it works

Microsoft Outlook app updated with new features

Microsoft has started rolling out a new version of its Outlook app for iPhone and iPad with a "Ignore Conversation" feature to remove repetitive multi-reply email threads from inbox. According to 9to5Google, the feature has been around on the desktop and web app version of Outlook for some time now.

This is the first time that users accessing their emails on iOS devices have been able to use it. The feature works like the Spam filter which filters the spam or irritating emails such as promotions, social notifications, from the Inbox automatically when it is enabled.

"Sick of that company-wide email that everyone is still replying all to? So are we. Stay focused on what's important by getting it and all future replies out of your inbox and straight into deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature," Microsoft said in an official changelog of the Outlook in App Store listing.

To use it, one just needs to select the conversation or email in the thread. Then simply hit the Ignore Conversation button and the user won't see any more of the messages in the thread.

