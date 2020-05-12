Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Family Safety app available for preview on iOS, Android.

To help parents manage kids screen time and app usage, Microsoft is rolling out a dedicated new app called Family Safety for preview. Announced in March to help people protect what matters most with digital and physical safety, Microsoft has started rolling out the launch of limited preview of the app on iOS and Android. Once launched, the app will be available to download for free in the app stores.

Microsoft Family Safety helps you to facilitate a dialogue with your kids about the time they are spending on their devices and type of content they are viewing, the company said in a statement. "The app provides transparency on where everyone is spending time online and allows you to create flexible schedules to carve out more time for things like online learning," Microsoft added.

Additionally, the app helps you stay connected even when you're apart with location sharing. With Microsoft Family Safety, family members can manage their data and information and who it is shared with. Parents can view screen time, top websites visited, and terms kids are searching for online

"Receive an email summary each week to help facilitate a dialogue on healthy digital choices and begin developing good habits from a young age," said Microsoft. Parents can set screen time limits across Windows and Xbox devices.

If your kids will be on devices longer for things like online learning, you can set limits on specific apps or games instead. If they run out of screen time, they can ask for more. You have the choice to add more time or not based on what is right for your family.

"Set healthy boundaries with web and search filters to block mature content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites on Microsoft Edge. Get notified when your kids want to download a more mature app or game from the Microsoft Stores with age limits, keeping you in the know and helping to avoid surprises," informed Microsoft.

People can also see loved ones on a map with location sharing with the app. Microsoft said Family Safety is best when used together so it was looking for families with children of all ages to join the preview.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage