Mi water purifier to be launched in India at September 17 event

Mi Water Purifier could be launched on September 17

Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2020 event on September 17 could be the stage for the launch of Mi Water Purifiers in India. A picture tweeted by the official Mi Twitter handle teased the launch of Mi Water Purifiers. @XiaomiIndia tweeted "Mi fans, with the #MiWaterTDSTester, we brought you a device that could check the hardness of water. But how can we make sure that you drink healthy and safe water all the time? #SmarterLiving 2020 has a pure surprise for you!Can you guess what we're on about?"

In another tweet from his personal Twitter handle Mi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has given a clear indication for the launch of Mi water purifiers along with Mi Band 4 and 65 " Mi TV on the Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru.

The Mi Water Purifier follows a 4-step purification process that includes a PP cotton filter, activated carbon pre-filter, an RO filter and an activated carbon filter. The purifier has a Wifi and lets you connect monitor the water quality and filtration process using your smartphone.

Mi had recently introduced its Water TDS tester in Indian. Priced at Rs 349 the device helps to measure and monitor the level of dissolved solids in the water you consume. Mi claimed that the Mi Water TDS tester could detect the presence of soluble salts, ionic organic and heavy metal ions in water.

However, Mi hasn't given any information about the pricing of the new Mi Water Purifier.