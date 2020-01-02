Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specs leak: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specs leaked

Chinese company Xiaomi is soon expected to launch new smartphones in its Mi series called the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. The smartphones have been featuring in the rumour mill for a while now, and the latest one throws light on the possible specs of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specs

According to a post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro will fall in the high-end segment and will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Starting with the Mi 10, the smartphone is likely to sport a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, there could be four rear cameras: a primary one with a Sony IMX686 sensor, a 20MP snapper, a 12MP camera, and a 5MP one. However, there’s no word on the front camera configuration.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which is likely to support triple-fast charging (40W, 30W, 10W). Additionally, there could be support for dual-mode 5G and NFC.

Coming to the Mi 10 Pro, the smartphone is also expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back (a 108MP main camera, a 48MP camera. A 12MP snapper, and an 8MP one). The battery capacity is also expected to be the same as the Mi 10 Pro. Except, the Mi 10 Pro might support 66W fast charging and a 40W wireless charging.

While there is no word on the display size, we assume the Mi 10 Pro could come with a bigger screen size than the Mi 10.

In addition to this, past rumours suggest that the Mi 10 could in three RAM/ROM configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, might have 12GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB RAM/ROM options,

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro price, availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 price is likely to fall under CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 40,950), while the Mi 10 Pro could start from CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 38,903).

However. There is no word on its availability details yet. So, stay tuned for more information.

