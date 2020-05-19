Lockdown 4.0: These 5 apps can help you order groceries from nearby retailers

Image Source : PIXABAY These 5 apps allow users to order groceries from nearby retailers.

As we have stepped into lockdown 4.0, people still find it exhausting to buy the essential items as they struggle with getting a delivery slot. These are the times when even the biggest of e-grocers are struggling with supply and labour shortages while trying to meet the unprecedented demand. Though many of our neighbourhood grocery stores are now open, it is advisable to avoid going out and maintain social distancing.

The good news is that there are many platforms at your rescue, enabling you to shop safely from your trusted retail store and make contactless payments. Not only they have almost all the items in stock but also ensure fast and timely delivery. So, if you are still waiting for that delivery slot, here are some of the apps that will deliver groceries to you safely.

Zomato

Similar to its food service, Zomato gives you the option of contact-less grocery shopping. It has diversified into the grocery business and is delivering them in over 80 cities in India. The Zomato app now features Zomato Market that lists the local grocery stores in an area, and further enables you to order from your trusted store. The Zomato Market service can be availed through its app available for both iOS and Android.

StoreSe

One of the most trusted platforms for India to order groceries from your trusted offline stores and get them delivered within 24hours, StoreSe has an extensive product catalogue of 5000+ items featuring essentials like fruits & vegetables, snacks, personal care, dairy, beverages and other household items. StoreSe has partnered with offline retail brands such as Vishal MegaMart, Modern Bazaar, Metro Cash & Carry, MORE & others for the stock, and delivers its products safely via leading cab aggregators like Ola and Meru.

StorSe has been able to deliver the orders successfully during the lockdown due to the underlying UltraPOS technology through which it is able to map real-time inventory of the stores on its online platform. It is currently operational in Bangalore and Delhi-NCR region, and will soon be expanded to other cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune and Mumbai.

JustMyRoots

Justmyroots is a community-based e-commerce platform where products and services from different communities are available under the same roof. It delivers fresh fruits and vegetables in cities like Kolkata, Gurugram, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It also delivers seafood and meat from vendors who follow the safety norms. Serving a daily order volume of 300 plus, JustMyRoots partners with selected distributors of FMCG companies for its stock and delivers the products through a third-party delivery app along with its own fleet. It is also planning to expand its operations over to 200 cities by the end of FY21.

PhonePe

PhonePe has launched a new feature on the ‘Stores’ section of its app to enable home delivery of essentials while ensuring a contactless payment. All you need to do is go to the Stores section on the app and click on the ‘currently operational’ and ‘home delivery’ icons to find the nearest operational stores. You can make the payment by using the ‘pay now’ feature in the app.

Housejoy Mart

Currently active in Bengaluru, Housejoy Mart delivers groceries, vegetables, and other essential items. It is also employing daily wage workers to deliver these essentials in an effort to help them earn a living.

