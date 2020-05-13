Image Source : PIXABAY LG working on rotating 2nd display smartphone.

South Korea-based LG is working on a new smartphone project codenamed 'Wing' that is reported to have a rotating second display in a "T" shape. The phone will have a main 6.8-inch display alongside a smaller 4-inch screen with a 1:1 aspect ratio, reports The Verge.

LG 'Wing' dual-screen phone will utilise its second screen for multitasking. For instance, the primary display can be used to view a photo while leaving the second screen open to access editing controls.

The device would pack the same Snapdragon 765 processor as the recently-launched LG Velvet. It will also sport a triple-rear camera array with a 64MP main sensor. Pricing would be higher than Velvet, at approximately $800, and the company is reportedly planning to release the phone in the second half of 2020.

Recently, the company patented a new handset with an extendable display that doubles the screen surface. The phone looks like a standard smartphone, but the screen can be extended to both sides, making the display wider. The device seemed a lot more like an e-reader than a smartphone, it added. LG is also working on a smartphone with a rollable display.

