Image Source : LG LG unveils new 'QNED Mini LED' TVs ahead of CES 2021.

LG Electronics has unveiled its new Mini LED TV line-up, ahead of the virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Called LG QNED TV, the liquid crystal display (LCD) TV uses ultra-small LEDs as the backlight. QNED Mini LED TVs which aims to deliver much-improved brightness and contrast over conventional LCD sets, reports ZDNet.

The new models from LG will use Mini LEDs as its light source, along with quantum dot and NanoCell technologies. Mini-LED backlights are, as the name suggests, tiny versions of LED lights in very tight clusters. Rather than numbering in the tens or hundreds of them though, there are thousands.

The 8K, 86-inch model of LG QNED TV packs 30,000 LEDs as the backlight. LG claims its new QNED Mini LED TVs can deliver contrast ratios of one million to one.

At the same time, LG employs quantum dot and NanoCell technology the first time that's been combined in a TV, according to LG for more accurate colours. LG won't be the only TV set maker focusing on Mini LED-based TVs in 2021.

TCL was the first to implement Mini-LED tech in the US market, starting with its 8-Series in 2019, later trickling it down to its vaunted 6-Series in 2020.\