LG G9 ThinQ first leaked images: Here’s how the smartphone could look like

Image Source : CASHKARO LG G9 ThinQ leaked renders

Amongst the various tech companies launching their flagship smartphones for 2020, LG is also expected to unveil in its G series dubbed the LG G9 ThinQ. The smartphone is now a part of the rumour chain and we have its first-ever leaked images. Here’s how it may look like:

LG G9 ThinQ design

According to a collaboration of OnLeaks and CashKaro, we have the first look of the possible LG G9 ThinQ design. As per the images, the LG G9 ThinQ is likely to sport a waterdrop notch display for minimal bezels. However, the bottom part has some bezels.

The back of the smartphone is likely to have a horizontally-arranged camera setup, much like the Galaxy S10 series. The camera module has four cameras and an LED flash.

As for the bottom part, the device has speaker grilles, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The top part has a SIM card slot. The left side has a power on/off button and volume buttons and the right side has a button, which could possibly be a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG G9 ThinQ specifications, features, price

The LG G9 ThinQ is expected to come with either a 6.7-inch or a 6.9-inch display size. The smartphone is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the device is likely to be priced below $1,000.

The smartphone could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is most likely to make its entry at MWC 2020, to be held in February.

As a reminder, the above details are not entirely true and can’t be relied on. We will let you once we get some official details. Therefore, keep on reading IndiaTV Digital.

